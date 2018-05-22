Rapper R. Kelly accused of sexual assault, infecting woman with herpes

The woman alleges that Kelly would video-record her against her will "submitting to deviant and compromising sexual contact"



R. Kelly. Pic/YouTube

A woman has filed a lawsuit against R. Kelly, alleging that the singer sexually assaulted her, locked her in a room to punish her for failing to please him and infected her with herpes. The woman named Faith Rodgers filed the law suit on Monday. She alleges that she was in a relationship with Kelly for less than a year, during which time he routinely abused her "mentally, sexually and verbally", reports variety.com.

Rodgers alleges that Kelly would video-record her against her will "submitting to deviant and compromising sexual contact".

"Defendant, R. Kelly, locked Plaintiff in secluded areas including rooms, studios and motor vehicles, for extended periods of time in order to punish Plaintiff for failing to please Defendant sexually and/or for perceived offences and violations of his prescribed code of conduct," the suit alleges.

The suit, filed in the New York Supreme Court, states allegations of sexual battery, fraud and false imprisonment.

Rodgers, 20, met Kelly a year ago after a concert in San Antonio. They exchanged phone numbers, and Kelly later had her flown here.

During their first sexual encounter, Rodgers said she told Kelly she was "not ready to have sex" but that he disregarded her and engaged in "non-permissive, painful and abusive sex". Afterwards, she stated that he disparaged what he called her physical inadequacies and "lack of participation".

She said she only learned later that Kelly had herpes, and that she had been infected.

Rodgers is scheduled to appear on Tuesday on "CBS This Morning" to discuss the allegations, which were first levelled in a criminal complaint to Dallas police last month.

Kelly has faced repeated allegations of sexual misconduct, and has recently been targeted by the Time's Up movement.

