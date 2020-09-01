Rapper Star Boye LOC on how his song was dropped from Yamla Pagla Deewana 3

Rapper Star Boye LOC claims certain big stars ensured that his song was dropped from the 2018 film, Yamla Pagla Deewana 3, starring Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.

The song was called "Laila bhannd ho gayi", recalls the rapper, who is popular for his tracks such as "Dilli se hu", "Goldy Golden" and "Jo na naache".

"My song 'Laila bhannd ho gayi' was taken two years ago saying that it would be selected for a film. I had got a call from the director and the casting director saying that we really like your song 'Dilli se hun', and we need something on similar lines. We have a scenario where Bobby Deol goes to a terrace and gets drunk, and the girl with him also gets drunk. So, we need a song related to it," he told IANS.

"I suggested I have this song called 'Laila bhannd ho gayi'. I sent them the song, and they (the filmmakers) liked it and kept it. They said that the song is done for the film, and I said 'okay'. Then the contract happened and we got the amount.We had not asked for the amount but they said they would give something for the number. It was a short amount," he added.

The rapper said that he didn't want money, but a break in the Hindi film industry. "We didn't want money as we were getting a break in Bollywood, and that too in a big film such as 'YPD 3' -- a Deols film. So, we thought the song should move forward and we would earn later," Starboy LOC said.

Without naming anyone, Star Boye LOC said his song was dropped because of interference of "big stars".

"All of a sudden, after waiting for two years, I got to know (the song was dropped). The director said 'main kuch nahi kar sakta (I can't do anything)'. Big stars came in between and they called a new music producer. They dropped this song and did some other song."

"Call it nepotism or call it anything, if this has happened to me, then how many people must have faced this. How many contracts must have been made, how many films must have been made and how many songs must have been wasted," said the rapper.

He said he is thankful that he had a contract stating that if the song was not used in the film he was free to release it.

"Luckily, we had a contract that if they didn't use the song, we could release it. Still there is no value in it. Music, sound and vibes keeps changing and musicians have to work accordingly," he revealed.

"All these big shots in the film industry who come in between and do this sort of a thing -- inhi ke bharose hum baithe hain (we bank on them)," he said. He said if the makers did not like the song or if the song did not go with the situation, he would have understood.

"But I was told about the scene that my song would fit into, and that they wanted the song. I had a contract with someone else but I changed. I faced so many problems. I waited for two years. But the same thing happened."

He says he wants to bring his bitter experience to fore, so that he can highlight similar problems of other singers.

"I want to be the voice of everybody. If this has happened to me, I don't know how many people are facing this," he concluded.

