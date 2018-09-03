Search

Rapper T-Pain detained at airport for carrying gun

Sep 03, 2018, 07:59 IST | IANS

Rapper T-Pain was prevented from boarding his flight at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after customs officials found a gun in his carry-on luggage

Pic Courtesy/ T-Pain Twitter Account

Rapper T-Pain was detained at the airport here after customs officials found a gun in his luggage when he was travelling for his Back 9ine festival show in Texas. The star was prevented from boarding his flight at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after customs officials found a gun in his carry-on luggage, according to tmz.com.

Law enforcement sources said that the rapper's bag was flagged during a checkpoint screening and when Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents inspected it, they found a loaded Smith & Wesson .380 inside the bag.

T-Pain, whose real name is Faheem Rashad Najm, was detained for questioning. Taking to Twitter to update fans about his travel nightmare, the rap star wrote: "Might be a tad bit late today. Things at the Atlanta airport are getting... eventful." He also shared a photograph on Instagram with a similar caption, suggesting he was having a gun-related issue.

