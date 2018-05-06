Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh preps for comeback with "huge" music video

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh is currently riding high on the success he has received for Dil chori and Chhote chhote peg, which are a part of the recent Bollywood release Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety



Yo Yo Honey Singh

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh, who has been seen in music videos like Blue eyes and Love dose, says he is prepping for his comeback in a "huge" music video. Singh, who was last seen on screen in a music video in Desi kalakaar in 2014 along with Bollywood actors Sonakshi Sinha and Gulshan Grover, posted an image of himself flaunting his biceps.

"Growing Bigger muscles for my comeback video! I am shooting a huge video, so mega look needed please love and support," Singh tweeted on Friday. The rapper, 35, is currently riding high on the success he has received for Dil chori and Chhote chhote peg, which are a part of the recent Bollywood release Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

