Rapper Young Zwann's solo debut song 'Jung' with Amaal Mallik crosses three million views

Upcoming rapper, Young Zwann had made quite a powerful Hip-Hop debut with his single, Jung and it has created quite a buzz on the internet. The song is made in collaboration with music composer Amaal Mallik and also features Toronto based rapper, Ramriddlz.

The song with powerful lyrics has recently hit over three million views and it looks like the rap music lovers have happily welcomed the new rapping sensation into their homeland. Talking about the love and support he received from his new fan base, he said "I’m truly humbled by the amazing response I’ve been getting for Jung. All the love I’m receiving surely dissolves my initial doubts about delivering this powerful rap song because I come from a relatively comfortable background, and these street raps were being made by artists who experienced many financial hardships in life. But now I’ve come to the conclusion that it doesn’t matter where one comes from, but it’s the talent and the drive that really matters."

Amaal Mallik who produced for the song also appreciated Young Zwann for his hard work and also mentioned how he immediately connected with his vibe and his lyrics. He says, "He has worked really hard given about 50 to 60 takes and I’m glad we have released a banging track." The duo met through one of Amaal’s childhood friends, Shiva Maheshwari who’s also the executive producer of Jung. After Amaal listened to Young Zwann’s lyrics and decided to get on board to produce for the song, Shiva was pleasantly surprised because there are very few established singers like Amaal who are open to giving independent artists a chance. He said, "Amaal and I go way back! But I honestly was surprised and super elated when he decided to produce for Jung! I know there’s also a trust factor that we share given we’ve known each other for so long, but it was really kind of him to do this!"

The song has become an instant hit with the masses, and they’re looking forward to hearing more tracks from the talented rapper. In a recent interview, Young Zwann mentioned how he’s currently working on some new tracks from home as he’s locked down at home due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The rapper said that he’ll soon be disclosing the details of his new tracks.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever