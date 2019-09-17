Rare condition causes 74-year-old man to grow horn on his head after injury

In a tragic incident, a 74-year-old man suffered from a rare condition in Madhya Pradesh which made a horn-like mound form on his head several years ago. The man identified as Shyam Lal Yadav, who is a resident of Rahli village in Madhya Pradesh, recently went through an operation to have the mound removed. He stated that a horn-like mound started forming on his skin just after he suffered a head injury several years ago and the mound got bigger over time. Initially, the mound seemed a bit strange and he got used to it and then started cutting it off by himself.

According to India today, Shyam Lal Yadav consulted doctors but they also could not find a solution to his problem. Shyam Lal finally got the mound removed at Sagar's Bhagyoday Tirth hospital. The doctors at the hospital stated that Shyam Lal suffers from a condition called Sebaceous Horn which generally occurs on the sun-exposed areas of the skin. The rare condition, Sebaceous Horn is also popularly known as Devil's Horn.

According to Doctor Vishal Gajbhiye, the horn-like mound was removed in an operation, following an X-ray which showed that its roots were not too deep. The doctors have stated that the rare case of Shyam Lal Yadav would be sent to be published in the International Journal of Surgery since it was one of the rare conditions.

