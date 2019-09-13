Rare full harvest 'Micro Moon' to happen on Friday after 19 years

This image has been used for representational purposes only

A full Harvest Moon will appear on Friday, the 13th for the first time in nineteen years and look smaller than usual. The Harvest Moon or the full moon closest to autumnal equinox will illuminate the night sky on Friday the 13th for the first time since October 13, 2000.

The best time to see the event depends on the time zone. People who live in Central Time, Mountain Time, Pacific Time will get the best visibility on Friday, September 13.

The best time on the east coast is at 12:33 am on Saturday, September 14. The Harvest Moon can be seen worldwide, but on varying days and times based on where it's being seen.

According to dailymail.co.uk, on an average, the chance of a full harvest moon rise on Friday, the 13 happens once in 20 years. Scientifically, at this point, the moon nearly coincides with apogee which is the point in the planet's orbit when it is furthest from Earth at 252,100 miles away.

Because of the distance, the moon appears smaller and hence some also call it a 'Micro Moon'. In February of 2018, the exact opposite had happened when a supermoon graced the sky. The supermoon happened when the moon was 30000 miles closer to Earth as compared to regular orbit.

The Harvest Moon got the name as farmers are able to work late at night because of the light of the moon.

