Rare photos of J. Jayalalithaa you may not have seen
Jayalalithaa, who was born in 1948 served five terms as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for over fourteen years between 1991 and 2016
Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was born on February 24, 1948. On her 71st birth anniversary, here are some of the rare pictures of 'Amma' which you probably may not have seen.
Mysore Governor VVGiri garlands Jayalalithaa at a program in Bengaluru. Pic/Twitter
Rajiv Gandhi visited Jayalalithaa in a hospital who was at that time injured in a road accident. Pic/Twitter
Jayalalithaa with MGR. Pic/Twitter
Childhood picture of Jayalalithaa. Pic/Twitter
Jayalalithaa acted in about 140 films in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. She was the youngest Chief Minister (43) when she assumed office for the first time in 1991 and had implemented a scheme to eliminate female infanticide and save the girl child in her state.
Jayalalithaa, who was born in 1948 served five terms as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for over fourteen years between 1991 and 2016. In 1982, when M. G. Ramachandran was the chief minister, Jayalalithaa joined the AIADMK, the party he founded.
She also implemented welfare schemes like all-women police stations, women libraries, all-women banks during her tenures and became famous for her series of Amma Canteen, Amma Water, Amma Salt, Amma Medical, Amma Fan, Amma Seeds, Amma Mixi and Amma Grinder.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
Pig brain, rat meat and frog legs are delicacies in these Indian states!