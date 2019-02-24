Rare photos of J. Jayalalithaa you may not have seen

national

Jayalalithaa, who was born in 1948 served five terms as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for over fourteen years between 1991 and 2016

Pic/Screengrab from the movie Kanavan Manaivi

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was born on February 24, 1948. On her 71st birth anniversary, here are some of the rare pictures of 'Amma' which you probably may not have seen.

Pic/Twitter

Pic/Twitter

Mysore Governor VVGiri garlands Jayalalithaa at a program in Bengaluru. Pic/Twitter

Rajiv Gandhi visited Jayalalithaa in a hospital who was at that time injured in a road accident. Pic/Twitter

Jayalalithaa with MGR. Pic/Twitter

Childhood picture of Jayalalithaa. Pic/Twitter

Jayalalithaa acted in about 140 films in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. She was the youngest Chief Minister (43) when she assumed office for the first time in 1991 and had implemented a scheme to eliminate female infanticide and save the girl child in her state.

She also implemented welfare schemes like all-women police stations, women libraries, all-women banks during her tenures and became famous for her series of Amma Canteen, Amma Water, Amma Salt, Amma Medical, Amma Fan, Amma Seeds, Amma Mixi and Amma Grinder.

