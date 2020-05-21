Rare video of extinct Tasmanian tiger from 1935 goes viral. Seen it yet?

A screengrab of the video shared by National Film and Sound Archive of Australia

A rare footage of the last known Thylacine, or Tasmanian tiger is winning hearts online. The video, which has gone viral now was shared on the micro-blogging site by the National Film and Sound Archive of Australia (NFSA).

We have released 21-second newsreel clip featuring the last known images of the extinct Thylacine, filmed in 1935, has been digitised in 4K and released.



Be sure to check out the footage of this beautiful marsupial. #NFSAOpenOnline #TasmanianTigerhttps://t.co/s3JSAnmFck pic.twitter.com/FSRYXCTTMy — NFSA -National Film and Sound Archive of Australia (@NFSAonline) May 19, 2020

The 22-seconds video clip is rare footage dating back to 1935 which shows a glimpse of the extinct Tasmanian tiger playing in his cage at the now-defunct Beaumaris Zoo. The rare footage shows the tiger named Banjamin walking at a steady pace in its cage as a voice-over narration says, "the [Tasmanian Tiger] is now very rare, being forced out of its natural habitat by the march of civilisation."

While sharing the video with their nearly 10,000 followers, they captioned it, "We have released 21-second newsreel clip featuring the last known images of the extinct Thylacine, filmed in 1935, has been digitised in 4K and released."

The caption further said that the rare footage had been digitised to 4K and urged people to check out the footage of the beautiful marsupial. Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 1 lakh views and nearly 2,000 retweets with hundreds of comments. The last known Tasmanian tiger was seen in 1936 after which it became extinct.

While Twitterati were happy to have a rare video clip which is part of history, some were upset that the animal is now extinct. One user wrote, "A sad way to end his days," while a second user commented, "That's as sad as watching this footage. Fitting really." A third user said, "It looks so stressed and it's searching for a way out, poor animal."

The Tasmanian tiger looked like a cross between a wolf, a fox, and a large cat. According to reports, the Thylacine hunted kangaroos and other marsupials besides rodents and small birds.

