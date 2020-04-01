Rashami Desai has this to say to news of Sidharth Shukla joining Naagin 4

Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla, who were friends and co-stars on the popular TV show Dil Se Dil Tak, had quite another equation to show on season 13 of the reality show Bigg Boss that recently concluded. The pair just couldn't get along, going so far as to throwing cups of hot tea on each other and hurling unmentionable abuses on each other on camera. At the same time, Rashami and Sidharth shared a sizzling chemistry on screen!

After Bigg Boss 13 wrapped up, Rashami Desai got a gig on Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 4, and now, reports suggest that Sidharth Shukla may join the cast of the popular Hindi soap.

Speaking about this possibility, Rashami tells ETimes, "It is Ekta show, she will decide who she wants to cast. I don't know who she has finalised, but if he comes on board and is going to be a part of Naagin 4, I am sure we are going to have a lot of fun. Because as actors we are very professionals and people have enjoyed our chemistry in the past."

Talking about the chemistry she shared with Sidharth in the finale act of Bigg Boss 13, Rashami says, "I had a lot of fun shooting for the finale act. We quite enjoyed shooting for the finale act. Post that act things became quite good between us. It was like a real-life scene as we actually sometimes behaved like that with other (laughs)."

She further added, "We used to argue a lot, but once the camera used to roll, we used to behave as if nothing happened between us. While shooting for the finale act we behaved like kids."

Well, if Sid does enter the show and shares screen space with Rashmi, we sure would want to watch their crackling chemistry once again!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates