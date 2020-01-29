Rashami Desai: I am a strong woman and this is what I want to hear about myself

Surviving the house of Bigg Boss S13 has been quite a challenge. As contestants move closer to the finale, they are trying really hard to calm themselves in the storm of the house.

In the recent episode, we caught Rashami Desai and Sana in a candid conversation where Rashami goes all out and says, "I am a very solid woman." Confused Sana asks her, "What do you mean solid?"Rashami, with a stern face, replies, "Strong." To which Sana says, "Yes, you are indeed strong." And Rashami immediately points at her head and says, "I'm strong from here as well, otherwise wouldn't have survived." to which Sana agrees. Don't we all agree with Rashami, Bigg Boss house is all about the sustenance of your mental health.

Rashami further screams and says, "Who am I? Solid woman! This is what I want to hear about myself." Shenaaz mumbles and says, "What about me?", to which Rashami says, "You are very cute and entertaining and happy space." She further says, "You are Happy Singh. People have a smile on their faces when they hear your name." Sana blushes and says, "Promise?"

Rashamai further says, "You can cheer anyone who's upset. It's a talent. You even handle yourself really well. But I am proud of you." Rashami further expresses how Sana's dad has the same opinion about her to which Sana further adds what her dad says, "You are very close to the trophy."

It's so cute that Rashami and Sana indulge in such a heartfelt conversation other than the usual fights and chaos in the house. Watch this and more on Voot's exclusive Bigg Boss S13's Unseen Undekha.

