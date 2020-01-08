Rashami Desai: I want to do a lot more as an actor

Bigg Boss, India’s biggest reality show has proved to be a career-defining opportunity for commoners and celebrities alike. Over the years, we have seen enough and more contestants turn overnight stars, such is the impact of Bigg Boss. Now in the latest video of Unseen Undekha on VOOT, Rashami Desai is seen speaking her heart out. In an intense conversation with Vishal, Rashami reveals, "I want to do a lot more in acting. I want to play one of the characters of a very strong and powerful woman from the industry,’ and further names popular personalities like Rashmi Sharma, Ekta Kapoor, Shweta Tiwari, and Kangana Ranaut.

Responding to this, Vishal mentions, "A film is coming on the life of Ekta Kapoor. Disha Patani will be playing her role."

Rashami then goes on to talk about her struggle and shares, "There was a phase when I genuinely wanted to earn a lot of money. Now, I want to do a role that I have never done in my life". Not only this, she goes on to spill some beans on the professional stint in the Television Industry and confesses, "I don't care about people say, but I can't betray my profession. Now, I want to do something like Mughal-e-Azam or Aladdin 3D"

Well, looks like Rashami is all set to start her second innings as an actor, but now clearly wants to work for herself and portray strong women-centric roles. To know more inside details from Bigg Boss Season 13, tune-in to Unseen Undekha and watch the unfiltered clips, anytime anywhere exclusively on VOOT!

