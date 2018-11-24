Rashami Desai launches her app

television

Rashami Desai launched her own app Rashami Desai Official App to build a more personal equation with her fans

Rashami Desai

Television actress Rashami Desai, who rose to fame with the serial Uttaran, on Friday launched her own app "Rashami Desai Official App" to build a more personal equation with her fans. "I have always enjoyed keeping in touch with my fans and interacting with them but with this, we take it one step ahead since it's so personalised! I'm hoping to keep it very interactive and I promise to keep checking it as often as possible," Rashami said in a statement.

"I will have a lot of contests, exciting gratifications and much beyond my life on television. I am really excited to personally connect with all my fans," she added. The app, which has been developed from US-based tech firm escapex, will be available on Android and iOS devices.

