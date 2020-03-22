Rashami Desai on battling depression: Wanted to quit life, never wanted to see anybody's face

From acting in Bhojpuri film industry to becoming the most-talked-about contestant in the 13th season of the reality show Bigg Boss, Rashami Desai has found her way back into the spotlight. However, the actress has also seen some very dark days in life. She recently revealed that she was facing depression for a long time.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the Udaan actress said, "I was into deep depression almost for four years and I really wanted to leave the life. I did not want to see anybody’s face. You know when you expect something and get something else and life will give you surprises in many ways and when you are not ready to lead the reality, you somehow find it difficult."

She further added, "Professionally I was doing good because I was always loyal to my work and I used to feel happy while working. In fact, it is the only thing which helped me come out of depression. It gave me more power and more life. Personally whatever I was going through I never let that affect my work. But my life has been an open book."

Rashami had married her co-star from Uttaran, Nandish Sandhu, on February 12, 2012. However, things didn't go as per plans for the couple who announced separation in 2014. A year later, they filed for divorce.

Later, she was in a relationship with Arhaan Khan, who was also her Bigg Boss 13 contestant. Arhaan was seen cosying up to Rashami from the time he entered the house, and his public display of affection towards Rashami was noticed by all. However, their relationship took a drastic turn, when Salman Khan reprimanded Arhaan for hiding facts about his personal life from Rashami. During a Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman revealed to Rashami that Arhaan was already married. In fact, he was the father of a child.

After the end of the show, Rashami in an interview said she stood like a wall for him and never said anything bad about him. She even said she won't say anything about him even now as he's now a closed chapter for her.

