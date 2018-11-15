Rashami Desai relives her childhood

television

Rashami Desai had fun spending some time with over 120 underprivileged children, and says she got a chance to relive her childhood

Rashami Desai

Actress Rashami Desai had fun spending some time with over 120 underprivileged children, and says she got a chance to relive her childhood. As part of Children's Day celebration, Comedy Central hosted a special celebration at Smaaash Junior here on Tuesday filled with attractions, fun activities and the children's favourite food. Rashami joined the celebrations.

"I am glad to be here with my niece to celebrate Children's Day. I am reliving my childhood with her," Rashami said in a statement. "I would like to thank Comedy Central to make our day so special. This was my best Children's Day," she added. The actress is known for shows like Uttaran and Dil Se Dil Tak.

