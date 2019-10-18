Rashed Choudhary: The celebrated luminary is going to collab with Asli Daud for a forthcoming movie

With profound and immense love and longing for cars, Rashed Choudhary is a successful owner of Parklane Car Rental, DipMe, Petronet oil trading. But his passion did not have a break at cars only, he aspired to be a global luminary. With the advent of a new epoch, he has also fluxed to a new investment domain. He is into the direction, that too of an Indian movie in Bollywood.

With his consummate skills and stupendous glamour Rashed has proven to be one of the youngest and venerable tycoons in Dubai. Rashed has thanked all his close friends for supporting him in his decision of directing a movie and has mentioned the name Asli Daud.

Asli Daud is a 21-year-old young Marketer, influencer and a celebrity manager. Daud's also the founder of the company Asli digital media company which turned out to be a huge scale project, which fundamentally helps in personal branding and social media growth by providing personal services to brands and influencers in augmenting their public presence and sales.

From the streets of marketing after strengthening his connections the voguish bigwig is psyched up to produce the movie in collab with Rashed. Being work buds with him, both are all organised for the novel movie, The proclamation has congested the news. With two hotshots ready to collab, the fans have gone berserk.

Ergo we wish them a grand success and hope they receive immense love from the industry!

