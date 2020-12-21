Marcus Rashford's mom Melanie would skip meals to raise footballer and two sons

England footballer Marcus Rashford's mother Melanie Maynard skipped meals to ensure the striker and his brothers Dwaine and Dane don't sleep on empty stomachs.

According to British tabloid, The Sun, Melanie would pretend she had eaten if her three boys asked. She told a BBC1 documentary: "As long as they got something to eat that was more what I was worried about. Sometimes, we didn't even have a loaf of bread in the house. But I wouldn't tell somebody I was struggling either. It was embarrassing."

When Rashford, 23, was a kid, his mother worked for betting firm Ladbrokes. Her post-work hours were used up doing odd jobs for families. Melanie said: "I was working for Ladbrokes. The cleaning job at Ladbrokes, I took that as well. Then I used to do pot washing on a Saturday as well."

