Rashi Mal's short film Food For Thoughts on ZEE5 released amid lockdown

Rashi Mal's short film Food For Thoughts on ZEE 5 released amid lockdown. She is seen essaying the character of a cardiologist - Simran and despite her academic and professional achievements, she is still expected to do the household chores and do "Seva" of her inlaws.

Food For Thoughts a comic take on a very important issue of women been seen a certain way and expected to still do certain things in the house despite their personal or professional accomplishments.

The film is directed by Tania Deohans, also known for directing several award-winning short films before, landed Rashi as the protagonist. The film also features Tania's mother, Abaan Deohans, who is a veteran actor and plays Rashi's mother.

Rashi adds, " We have all been subjected to such things in some shape or form in India. I too am a product of a middle class, conservative family. There are certain socio-cultural ideas that have been normed in an Indian society. And I grew up with them too. I consider myself lucky that my family evolved with the times and is now very open-minded. But those changes took time. Most girls in India are not that lucky. So therefore on a personal level too, I think conversations and subjects like these are very important."

Further adding, "It was a wonderful experience and everyone on the set knew each other from before so it was very comfortable. It felt like home. The actors are all very established and experienced which is always like a cherry on the top. I got to watch and learn a lot from each one of them."

Upon being asked about the launch of the film during this pandemic situation, Rashi pragmatically adds "It is unfortunate that we are caught unprepared in such an unprecedented situation. But entertainment and art are what is keeping us sane and helping us sail through. So I am happy that this series being a comical tale can serve that purpose. It is a light-hearted film and I am sure it will bring a smile to everyone who watches it."

Rashi was last seen in Pradeep Sarkar's film, Helicopter Eela. She also a professional singer, and dancer and has won the best actress award (viewers choice) at the MTV IWMBuzz awards held in November 2019. She currently has two films on her plate, one film Kaavya is in post-production and the other film - Brahmastra is still filming. She is also working on the release of her first original song as an independent recording artist, which will release soon.

