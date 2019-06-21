World Cup 2019: 'I don't play for my captain or board', says Rashid Khan

cricket-world-cup

Rashid Khan says he speaks his mind and does certain things on the field only to help Afghanistan cricket

Afghanistan leggie Rashid Khan celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Nuwan Pradeep at Cardiff earlier this month. PIC/GETTY IMAGES

Southampton: With five losses in as many games, Afghanistan's World Cup campaign is in complete disarray. Not surprisingly, they are at the bottom of the points table. Playing in their first World Cup after gaining Test status, Afghanistan and their highly-rated leg-spinner Rashid Khan will do well to keep picking up whatever they can from their more illustrious opponents along the way. Facing India tomorrow here provides them that opportunity. mid-day caught up with Rashid, the World No. 3 ODI bowler at the Ageas Bowl.

Excerpts:

What are the reasons behind Afghanistan's failures in the tournament?

I don't think we prepared that well for a tournament like this. It is a big stage, there will be ups and downs, but we have learnt a lot so far. We should have won at least one or two games; we had the opportunity to do so, but we lacked experience. Hopefully, we will get that with time. All teams have come here with big preparations. We will utilise this experience when we play these teams again.

For example, it was our first ODI against South Africa, we played New Zealand after four years. If we play against teams after four years, we will lack understanding. We have played against Pakistan before in the Asia Cup, so we had a fair idea. In the World Cup warm-up match, we won against them. So, the more you play against them, the better.

Do you think the off-the-field issues are affecting Afghanistan's World Cup campaign?

I don't think so. The cricket board must have handled it in a better way. The players have not thought about it. I am clear about my role in the team. When the captain was changed [from Asghar Afghan to Gulbadin Naib], yes we made our anger public. I did not do that to support our previous captain or anybody else. I did it for Afghanistan cricket. If someone is trying to spoil my Afghanistan cricket, then it does not matter who it is [he will be slammed]. Cricket is the only thing that brings a smile on people's faces. I wanted to say that it was not the right time to take such a big decision — just before the World Cup. When I am on the field, I don't think I play for my captain or for my cricket board. I play only for Afghanistan. No one is important than my country.

How difficult will it be to play against an in-form India?

It is a big match and a very strong team. We have played against their players in the IPL. The mistakes we have committed in the last few matches and the experience that we have got from them, will be put to good use. We will try to put up a good contest against them.

Sachin Tendulkar advised you to bowl a Test match line in the World Cup…



His suggestion is definitely helping me. It will take some time to implement it fully. That phase has come very rarely in our matches so far, because we are struggling in our batting. If we put up a good total on the board, then we will get some more opportunity to be more attacking. He is a legend and his suggestions are always very helpful.

Are you upset with Iceland Cricket's tweet, mocking you for your performance against England?



I don't think about it all. I don't think who is giving me respect and who is not. It doesn't matter to me because if they give me respect, it will not change my bowling. I know where I have to improve and which areas to bowl. I am not a computer to perform exceptionally in every game. I am human too. The batsman also comes with a plan against you.

