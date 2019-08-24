Rasika Dugal: Crucial to be familiar with character's world

web-series

Rasika Dugal meets physicians to prep for her part in Tigmanshu Dhulia's web series, Dr Kapoor.

Rasika Dugal

The shoot of Mirzapur 2 behind her, Rasika Dugal has plunged headlong into the universe of her next, Dr Kapoor. The actor has been stationed in Coonoor over the past few weeks, shooting for the Tigmanshu Dhulia-directed web series that sees her in the titular role. Given her love for method acting, it doesn't come as a surprise to know that Dugal underwent extensive prep for the show, which also stars Purab Kohli.

A source informs, "After honouring her Mirzapur 2 shoot, Rasika spent considerable time prepping for her physician role in the show. While she familiarised herself with the medical terms and technicalities of the profession, she also met physicians in order to get first-hand accounts from them."



Tigmanshu Dhulia

The actor considers it imperative to fully understand one's character and their motive before reporting on the set. "As an actor, it is my job to prepare for the part that I am playing. Sometimes, I don't even know if any of the prep I do, will be put to use directly in the project. But it's crucial to familiarise yourself with the world that the character inhabits. Besides, I feel there is no fun in shooting without preparation," says Dugal, who recently enjoyed a successful outing in the digital space with Delhi Crime.

Also read: Humorously Yours leads Vipul Goyal and Rasika Dugal's exclusive interview

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates