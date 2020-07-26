Rasika Dugal dubs from home for A Suitable Boy

While most of the artistes associated with A Suitable Boy had wrapped up dubbing for the project before lockdowns were imposed in different parts of the world, Rasika Dugal was among the few who had to complete recording her portions at home to meet the film's UK release date, today. "Mira [Nair, director] is in New York, and the other actors are either in London or Delhi. It was nice to meet everyone online to wrap up [the dubbing]. This was an unusual experience because I had to make a soundproof booth by [cordoning off] an area in my home. It was unusual, yet surreal," says the actor.

An adaptation of Vikram Seth's 1993 novel by the same name, the film is the first to bring the story of a woman's search for a suitable husband to the screen. Certain that no other director could have enabled this story's unfolding as beautifully as Nair could, Dugal says, "I don't feel the sense of nervousness around her because she takes care of everything. She is experienced; it's easy to submit to someone when you trust them."

While the film, which also stars Ishaan Khatter and Tabu, releases in the UK today, Dugal is glad that viewers across the globe can enjoy the offering on Netflix next month.

