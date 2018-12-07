Rasika Dugal: Films often ignore women from main narrative

television

Rasika Dugal is not new to the web world having done a cameo in the popular web TVF series Permanent Roommates and playing lead in Humorously Yours

Rasika Dugal

Rasika Dugal says unlike films, web space is "path-breaking" when it comes to women's representation. Rasika is not new to the web world having done a cameo in the popular web TVF series Permanent Roommates and playing lead in Humorously Yours.

The actor can be currently seen in Amazon Prime Video's original series Mirzapur. "In the digital space, writers and directors get time to build and establish a character. And in a two or three-hour film, if one is playing supporting role, then there are 3-4 scenes. There is room and time for multiple tracks to flesh out in the web space. I enjoy this format.

"Usually, women often get ignored from main narrative, especially in films. In 'Mirzapur', the tracks of all the women are interesting," she told PTI in an interview. The actor, however, pointed out that it would have been good to see the female characters get more screen time in "Mirzapur". "I wish... It would have been nicer to see them have more screen time. Maybe season two," she said of the series, which has been renewed for a follow-up by Amazon.

Rasika, 33, says her character of a sexually frustrated wife breaks the "entire stereotype" surrounding women. "Beena is instinctively mysterious person. It was very refreshing for me to play this part as I usually get a role in which I am a good wife or the loving mother... There are absolutely no roles written for women in which there is an acknowledgement of their sexuality."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever