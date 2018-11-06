Rasika Dugal finds a muse in Meena Kumari for Mirzapur

television

Rasika Dugal apes tragedy queen Meena Kumari's look from Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam for Mirzapur

Rasika Dugal's look in Mirzapur

As she slipped into the role of the wife of a gang lord for the upcoming web series Mirzapur, Rasika Dugal was given a clear brief at the onset — her character, Beena Tripathi, though dainty, was determined and desirable. After understanding her character graph, Dugal — in consultation with her make-up artiste Serina Texiera — turned to veteran actor Meena Kumari for inspiration. The actor's look was designed along the lines of the legend's look in Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam (1962).

A source close to Dugal reveals, "Meena Kumari played a broken woman craving her husband's affection in Saheb Bibi Aur Ghulam. Rasika's part in Mirzapur too is along similar lines — while she tries to get her husband's [played by Pankaj Tripathi] attention, he is too busy to pay heed to her needs and desires. Though not in entirety, there are similarities between the characters and hence, the inspiration."



Meena Kumari in Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam

Elated to pay tribute to the cine icon by imitating her style — be it Kumari's signature long, curly tresses or her oversized bindi — for the Karan Anshuman-directed thriller, Dugal says, "Meena Kumari was a legend as chhoti bahu; she brought class to her sultry act in the film. When it comes to my character too, there is a lot more to her than meets the eye. I'm happy with the way my look has turned out."

