Rasika Dugal narrates lockdown tales

As though her acting chops hadn't earned abundant acclaim, Rasika Dugal is gradually establishing her prowess as a voice-over artiste as well. An upcoming series will mark her third project in creating audio content, after Durjoy Dutta's The Last Boy to Fall in Love, and selected chapters of Like a Girl.

"The offer came my way when I was growing tired of doing household work, and needed something creative to occupy my mind," says the actor of the 21-episode Audible Suno series that is based on screenwriter and playwright Vekeana Dhillon's experiences during the lockdown. "It's a light-hearted story based on Vekeana's encounters with her brother and husband. It is about how she tries to get in touch with a friend, who is active on social media, but refuses to respond to her voice chats."

She believes the series will be ideal as an audio series since it isn't a subject that would shine in equal measure on the visual medium. A dramatic scene, she says, was among the hardest to pull off. "It is a scene when the refrigerator stops working. The scene demanded that the high-strung character attempt to explain the noises she hears from the broken fridge. That was rather challenging to perform. Luckily, Manish Dongardive, who is also a voice artiste, and Shoa Hussain, guided me when things got tough. This experience taught me how to sound rushed without actually rushing through the scene, and bringing clarity."

