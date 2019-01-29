Rasika Dugal on Delhi Crime Story: Thrilled that my projects are being recognised internationally

television

Rasika Dugal on her web series, Delhi Crime Story, premiering at Sundance Film Festival

Rasika Dugal

The year has started on a positive note for Rasika Dugal whose latest project, Delhi Crime Story, is set to premiere at the ongoing Sundance Film Festival 2019. In making the cut for the Indie Episodic Category - a section introduced last year to showcase promising works from television and digital space - the Richie Mehta-directed venture has become the first Indian web series to earn the distinction.

Speaking to mid-day, an elated Dugal says that her choice of projects winning a nod at international film festivals only reaffirms her faith as an artiste. "In May last year, Manto premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and now, Delhi Crime Story will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. I am thrilled that the projects I am part of are being recognised by the top festivals in the world."

The actor plays an IPS officer in the seven-episode series that traces the 2012 Nirbhaya rape case. The series follows how the Delhi police arrested the six accused. "The series also explores the lives of the women around the case and the world in which they have to fight patriarchy and misogyny," says Dugal of the show that also features Shefali Shah and Adil Hussain.

Ahead of its screening tomorrow, she says the script "moved" her. "The show helped me deal with the shock, anger and fear I felt after the news of the brutal gang rape."

