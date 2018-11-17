Rasika Dugal turns storyteller

bollywood

Actor records audio book for web platform

Rasika Dugal

Following the likes of Rajkummar Rao, Kalki Koechlin and Radhika Apte, Rasika Dugal has also lent her voice for the creation of an audiobook. Dugal tells mid-day she has recorded for a love story titled, The Last Boy To Fall, along with Sikander Kher.

The offering, written by Durjoy Dutta has her record for a character named Erica. She says, "Erica is fearless, spunky and has a wry sense of humour. I enjoyed giving my voice to this part, and remember thinking I would have loved to play a character like her on screen. I find stories set in a dystopian world intriguing, and have always been a sucker for romance. This piece was the perfect coming together of both."

Pointing out that unlike in cinema, an artiste has limited tools available when working in the audio medium, she adds, "It was an interesting challenge to have to work on that [voice] in isolation, and create a sense of urgency without losing clarity. Oral traditions almost [became obsolete], and now, this might just be a revival of sorts of that," she says of the project, part of Amazon's latest offering in India, Audible.

