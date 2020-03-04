Ratan Tata: Proud of Nano and our decision to go ahead with it

Industrialist Ratan Tata, in the third part of his interview with Humans of Bombay spoke about his life after retirement, the reason behind not getting married and how did he get the idea for Tata Nano.

He picked up from being appointed Chairman of Tata Group and said, "Ever since, my life has been for and about growing the company."

He furthur spoke about Tata Nano and why he wanted to build an affordable vehicle. He said that he saw a family of four travelling on a motorbike in heavy rains and that made him want to do something for them as they were "risking their lives for lack of an alternative."

He added that by the time, Nano was launched, the costs increased but since he had made a promise, he delivered it. "Looking back, I'm still proud of the car and the decision to go ahead with it."

On the personal front, he revealed that even though he had close to getting married twice or thrice, he decided to not go ahead as he was completely dedicated to his work. He said, "I was either always at Bombay House or travelling," he said. "I came close to marriage with 2-3 different partners, but I couldn't go through with it because they would have to really change and adjust to my lifestyle and that didn't sit right with me."

Ratan Tata currently serves as Chairman of Tata Trusts, the philanthropic arm of Tata Group. He joined social media in October last year.

