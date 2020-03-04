Ratan Tata pens a heartfelt note on founder Jamsetji Tata's 181st birth anniversary
In his heartfelt post, Ratan Tata said that Jamsetji Tata will forever be the lighthouse that guides us long after his business and philanthropic legacy helped build the nation
Business magnate Ratan Tata on Tuesday took to Instagram to share a heartwarming post on Tata founder Jamsetji Tata's birth anniversary. Sharing a black and white picture, Ratan Tata remembered Jamsetji Tata as the 82-year-old business veteran paid rich tributes to the late Tata founder, who started Tata Group as a private trading company in 1868.
The culture of empathy and kindness that Jamsetji Tata created is even today the foundation of the Tata Group. He will forever be the lighthouse that guides us long after his business and philanthropic legacy helped build the nation. We remember Jamsetji, his strong will and large heart on his 181st birth anniversary today.
Jamsetji Tata was born in Navsari on March 3, 1939. Regarded as the 'Father of Indian Industry', Jamsetji Tata was known for his sharp business acumen. The Tata Iron and Steel Industry set up by him is one of the oldest industries in the country.
Ratan Tata's heartfelt tribute has garnered over 2,50,000 likes with hundreds of followers taking to the comments section to hail the Father of the Indian Industry. One user said, "Hero of the nation," while another called the Tata founder 'The Father of all Industrialists'. A third user commented, "Remembering legend and his legacy on his birthday."
I’ve just seen that the number of people on this page has reached a milestone. This wonderful online family is not what I expected when I joined Instagram and I have you to thank for it. I do believe that the quality of connections you make in this age of the internet is far greater than any number. Being a part of your community and learning from you is truly exciting and makes me very happy and I hope our journey together continues.
Ratan Tata, who made his Gram debut on October 30, 2019, achieved a rare feat of 1 million followers on Instagram. On his Instagram bio, Ratan Tata describes himself as the chairman of Tata Trusts and Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons. He also wrote a tagline that reads: I made it to the 'Gram!
