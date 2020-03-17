Ratan Tata posts appeal to adopt 10-month-old Sur, a dog without family

Industrialist Ratan Tata posted an appeal on his Instagram account for 'Sur', a 10-month-old dog who has been staying with many families and now has none to look after her. The chairman-emeritus of the Tata Sons group who is an avid dog lover asked his followers in his posts to help the canine find a home in Pune.

He writes in the post, "One can still see the spirit and love she carries and the hope to belong somewhere. It is heartbreaking to get attached to someone never to see them again." Tata also reminded his followers how they helped another dog named Myra find a home, and urged them to help Sur too. "The last time, all of you generously helped me find Myra a loving family. I hope together we can do the same for "Sur"," he writes.

Tata concluded the post with a hope that he doesn’t have to make such as appeal again and a hashtag #oneatatime. With the adoption appeal shared a few hours ago on Tuesday, he also posted a picture of the dog that has received 261,996 likes.

He also shared a link to adopt the dog on his bio, in which it is stated that the appeal is only for the residents in Pune and asked users not to adopt the canine just to get Mr Tata's attention.

In the comments of the post, many users praised Tata and his efforts for Sur. One user said, "Please I will really love to have him as my friend (sic)." Another user pointed out, "Sur needs a name tag." One more user said, "So much respect for you Sir!! You are using your platform to help find a home for these furry angels."

