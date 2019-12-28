Search

Ratan Tata turns 82: Twitterati send best wishes for role model

Published: Dec 28, 2019, 12:32 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Twitter has been flooded with birthday wishes for the business magnate

Ratan Tata
Ratan Tata

Tata Sons chairman emeritus Ratan Tata celebrates his 82nd birthday today. The veteran industrialist, philanthropist, and Padma Vibhushan awardee is known for turned a business house into global conglomerate thus inspiring the youth of the country.

Twitter has been flooded with birthday wishes for the business magnate with some asking him to continue him to influence and inspire them.

Among the Twitterati, BJP spokesperson Shaina NC took to twitter to send her best wishes to the Tata scion, calling him, a man of ethics."

Tata is an astute businessman and under his leadership, the Tata Group successfully acquired Jaguar, Corus, Land Rover and Tetley which turned an Indian company into global business players. Now, Tata Sons Ltd owns more than companies in 7 sectors viz consumer goods, services, chemicals, energy, materials, engineering and metallurgy, NTIC. He propelled Tata into the international market. The foreign affiliations of Ratan Tata include international advisory boards of the Mitsubishi Corporation, Booz Allen Hamilton, the American International Group and JPMorgan Chase.

