Ratan Tata turns 82: Twitterati send best wishes for role model

Tata Sons chairman emeritus Ratan Tata celebrates his 82nd birthday today. The veteran industrialist, philanthropist, and Padma Vibhushan awardee is known for turned a business house into global conglomerate thus inspiring the youth of the country.

Twitter has been flooded with birthday wishes for the business magnate with some asking him to continue him to influence and inspire them.

Among the Twitterati, BJP spokesperson Shaina NC took to twitter to send her best wishes to the Tata scion, calling him, a man of ethics."

Warm Birthday Wishes, Sir. Your vision & leadership continues to inspire us everyday.#RatanTata pic.twitter.com/rcQs6ndVZ5 — Pravin Yaduvanshi (@PYaduvanshi8) December 28, 2019

"If you want to walk fast, walk alone.

If you want to walk far, walk together."- Ratan Tata.



Happy Birthday @RNTata2000

Your discipline and way of life has been an inspiration to all!#happybirthdayratantata #RatanTata pic.twitter.com/kp0kY8d7FY — Pavan Jadhav ð (@mr_digital02) December 28, 2019

@RNTata2000 . Happy birthday to you sir. A role model for all generations. #RatanTata — Hariharan Seetharaman (@harry3165) December 28, 2019

Warm Birthday greetings to Padma Vibhushan Ratan Tata ji @RNTata2000 , Former Chairman of Tata group. I pray God to bless you with abundant health and long life. #RatanTata #Tata pic.twitter.com/DLhjxaXEHI — Harshwardhan Shelke (@Harshwa20589419) December 28, 2019

One fine day, a Boss asked his driver about his day.

The chauffeur replied that he had just seen Ratan Tata while he was driving. "What's such a big deal about it?" asked his boss.

He replied with a huge grin on his face, "I waved at him and he waved back." #RatanTata #Tata pic.twitter.com/j4bCJ5FkjB — Rahul Pandey (@RahulPandeyUCI) December 28, 2019

Tata is an astute businessman and under his leadership, the Tata Group successfully acquired Jaguar, Corus, Land Rover and Tetley which turned an Indian company into global business players. Now, Tata Sons Ltd owns more than companies in 7 sectors viz consumer goods, services, chemicals, energy, materials, engineering and metallurgy, NTIC. He propelled Tata into the international market. The foreign affiliations of Ratan Tata include international advisory boards of the Mitsubishi Corporation, Booz Allen Hamilton, the American International Group and JPMorgan Chase.

