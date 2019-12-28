Ratan Tata turns 82: Twitterati send best wishes for role model
Twitter has been flooded with birthday wishes for the business magnate
Tata Sons chairman emeritus Ratan Tata celebrates his 82nd birthday today. The veteran industrialist, philanthropist, and Padma Vibhushan awardee is known for turned a business house into global conglomerate thus inspiring the youth of the country.
Twitter has been flooded with birthday wishes for the business magnate with some asking him to continue him to influence and inspire them.
Among the Twitterati, BJP spokesperson Shaina NC took to twitter to send her best wishes to the Tata scion, calling him, a man of ethics."
Happy birthday to our most respected @RNTata2000 Ji . A man of ethics , you are the pride of the Indian business community. May god bless you with the best of health #RatanTata #Tata #HBDRatanTata @SadhguruJV @RSSorg @Dev_Fadnavis @nitin_gadkari @blsanthosh @tatatrusts @TCS pic.twitter.com/3OFfPc5kYQ— Shaina NC (@ShainaNC) December 28, 2019
Warm Birthday Wishes, Sir. Your vision & leadership continues to inspire us everyday.#RatanTata pic.twitter.com/rcQs6ndVZ5— Pravin Yaduvanshi (@PYaduvanshi8) December 28, 2019
"If you want to walk fast, walk alone.— Pavan Jadhav ð (@mr_digital02) December 28, 2019
If you want to walk far, walk together."- Ratan Tata.
Happy Birthday @RNTata2000
Your discipline and way of life has been an inspiration to all!#happybirthdayratantata #RatanTata pic.twitter.com/kp0kY8d7FY
@RNTata2000 . Happy birthday to you sir. A role model for all generations. #RatanTata— Hariharan Seetharaman (@harry3165) December 28, 2019
Warm Birthday greetings to Padma Vibhushan Ratan Tata ji @RNTata2000 , Former Chairman of Tata group. I pray God to bless you with abundant health and long life. #RatanTata #Tata pic.twitter.com/DLhjxaXEHI— Harshwardhan Shelke (@Harshwa20589419) December 28, 2019
One fine day, a Boss asked his driver about his day.— Rahul Pandey (@RahulPandeyUCI) December 28, 2019
The chauffeur replied that he had just seen Ratan Tata while he was driving. "What's such a big deal about it?" asked his boss.
He replied with a huge grin on his face, "I waved at him and he waved back." #RatanTata #Tata pic.twitter.com/j4bCJ5FkjB
Tata is an astute businessman and under his leadership, the Tata Group successfully acquired Jaguar, Corus, Land Rover and Tetley which turned an Indian company into global business players. Now, Tata Sons Ltd owns more than companies in 7 sectors viz consumer goods, services, chemicals, energy, materials, engineering and metallurgy, NTIC. He propelled Tata into the international market. The foreign affiliations of Ratan Tata include international advisory boards of the Mitsubishi Corporation, Booz Allen Hamilton, the American International Group and JPMorgan Chase.
