Rath Yatra aims to fuel communal pride: TMC

The TMC on Thursday charged that BJP's proposed Rath Yatras in West Bengal were aimed at inciting communal passion in the state and accused the party of trying to divide the people along religious lines ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Trinamool Congress secretary general Partha Chatterjee said his party believes in constructive politics unlike the BJP which "only believes in destruction and dividing people". He also referred to TMC's fight to oust the 34-year-old Left regime in the state.

"The kind of statements BJP leaders are making everyday reflects how the BJP is trying to instigate violence in the state. In the name of law violation programme what the BJP and its cadres are doing is just hooliganism," he told newsmen.

His comments come against the backdrop of BJP's "law violation" programme in various parts of the state against the state government's decision to deny it permission to hold the Rath Yatra. "The sole aim of BJP's Rath Yatras was to incite communal passion in the state," he said.

