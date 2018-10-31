Rathore announces Rs 15 lakh relief for family of DD News cameraman

national

Information and Broadcasting Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Tuesday announced financial assistance of Rs 15 lakh to the next of kin of the DD News cameraman who was killed in a Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh. Rathore said that Rs 10 lakh would be given as ex gratia by Doordarshan and Rs 5 lakh would be from the Journalist Welfare Fund of the Press Information Bureau, according to an official statement.

The Minister told reporters that the slain camera person's wife will also be given a job at Doordarshan. Sub Inspector Rudra Pratap, Assistant Constable Mangalu and Doordarshan (DD) News cameraman Sahu were killed in the Naxal ambush in poll-bound Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Tuesday.

Earlier, Rathore tweeted: "Strongly condemn the Naxal attack on @DDNewsLive crew in Dantewada. Deeply saddened by the demise of our cameraman Achyuta Nanda Sahu and two jawans of @crpfindia (sic)." "These insurgents will not weaken our resolve. We will prevail," he said. Speaking to reporters, Rathore promised all assistance to the family of the cameraman. "We will take care of his (cameraman's) family. We salute all those mediapersons who go for coverage in such dangerous situations, remember their bravery," he said.

The Doordarshan Team was moving in Dantewada for pre-election coverage of the Chhattisgarh Assembly polls scheduled for next month, the statement said. A senior ministry official said that despite the hostile environment in some parts of the country, DD News has been reporting from ground zero from all over the country. Doordarshan and the I&B Ministry are committed to the welfare of all their employees in all circumstances and situations, the official said.

A senior officer of DD News is accompanying the family members of the deceased cameraman to Raipur for bringing the body back to Delhi. The Chhattishgarh government is providing all assistance, the official said. Prasar Bharati said DD News had deployed a camera team for election coverage in Chhattisgarh which included cameraman Sahu, reporter Dhiraj Kumar and light assistant Mormukt Sharma.

The team came under attack by Maoists this forenoon near Dantewada, it said. "Prasar Bharati parivar condoles the death of Cameraman Achyutananda Sahu earlier today near Dantewada in Chhattisgarh. Our prayers with his family during this difficult moment (sic)," the national broadcaster said on its official Twitter handle. Chariman of Prasar Bharati A Surya Prakash expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased.

"Shocked to hear of the attack on DD News and the death of cameraman and security officials. Heartfelt condolences to the families and our prayers," he said on Twitter. CEO of Prasar Bharati Shashi Shekhar said he was shocked and saddened by the death of "brave cameraman Achyutananda Sahu in the line of duty in Chhattisgarh for the cause of democracy".

"We stand in solidarity with the brave @DDNewsLive team deployed to cover the upcoming assembly elections in Chhattisgarh," he said. Director General of Doordarshan Supriya Sahu also expressed sadness over the death of the CRPF jawans and the DD cameraman "Our hearts go out to the families of our brave cameraperson Shri Achyutananda Sahu and CRPF jawans who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Salute and respect from Doordarshan family," she tweeted. Meanwhile, the Editors Guild of India urged law enforcement agencies in Chhattisgarh to provide necessary security to media professionals, particularly when they are covering elections. The National Union of Journalists also condoled the death of Sahu and said journalists and police both were now the target of Naxals.

