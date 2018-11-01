Rathore inaugurates 3-day national integration camp organised by Kendriya Vidyalayas
The students prepare projects and exhibits on the culture, customs, dress, crops, economy, climate etc., of a state and a country allotted to them in advance
Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Wednesday inaugurated a three-day national integration camp organised by the Kendriya Vidyalayas (KV) here.
"The national integration camp by KVs is a unique attempt at promoting unity in the country with immense cultural diversity and an authentic platform for developing and instilling the feeling of mutual respect, acceptance and appreciation of diversity," Rathore, Union Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs, said.
Over 1,600 students escorted by 175 teachers from KVs across the country are participating in the "KVS Rashtriya Ekta Shivir-EK Bharat Shreshth Bharat" and will exhibit the cultural diversity of the country.
The KVS National Social Science Exhibition¿cum-National Integration Camp is organised at the school, cluster, regional and the national level every year. The students prepare projects and exhibits on the culture, customs, dress, crops, economy, climate etc., of a state and a country allotted to them in advance.
