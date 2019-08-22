Rathour to be India's new batting coach if not conflicted

cricket

B Arun stays as bowling coach; R Sridhar retains fielding coach job as Jonty Rhodes not considered

Vikram Rathour on the third day of the pre-quarterfinal Ranji Trophy match between Punjab and Rajasthan at PCA Stadium, Mohali. Pic/AFP

Former India batsman Vikram Rathour who was also a national selector a few years ago has been recommended by MSK Prasad and Co as India's batting coach. The Punjab player could replace Sanjay Bangar provided there is no conflict of interest.

B Arun as expected kept his job as bowling coach while Paras Mhambrey and Venkatesh Prasad came second and third respectively. R Sridhar continues to be fielding coach and was preferred over T Dileep and Abhay Sharma. South African great Jonty Rhodes didn't make it to the top three.

