Ratnagiri: Narayan Rane's party MSP wins Kankavli local body polls

Narayan Rane/ File Pic

Former Congress leader Narayan Rane's newly formed party Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksh has won a poll in Sindhudurg district of coastal Maharashtra. It's worth pointing out that his erstwhile party governed the local body.

MSP contested the municipal council polls at Kankavli in the district against BJP, which recently sent Rane to the Rajya Sabha as its candidate. MSP won 10 out of 17 seats, the BJP and Shiv Sena won three each, while the NCP got one. The Congress, which controlled the municipal council earlier, drew a blank.

Rane was elected to the Rajya Sabha as a BJP candidate last month, while his son Nitesh Rane is a Congress MLA from Kankavli. The former Maharashtra Chief Minister quit the Congress in September last year alleging that the state leadership had sidelined him.

He founded his own outfit, MSP, and declared support to the BJP-led NDA. Nitesh Rane, though critical of Congress leadership, has not quite the party yet.

Results of elections to six municipal councils in Maharashtra were declared today, with the ruling BJP winning the post of chairperson in four places.

