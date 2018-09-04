Rats make alarm go off in bank in Muzaffarnagar

national

Representational picture

Muzaffarnagar: In a bizarre incident, rats in a bank in Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh made its burglar alarm go off, throwing police and authorities in a tizzy. The rodents accidentally breached the alarm system at a branch of the Indian Bank on Monday, making the siren go off, police said.

Since it was a bank holiday on account of Janmashtami, no bank officials present. Local residents informed the branch manager and police, who rushed to the spot, Circle Officer Ashok Kumar said. Nothing suspicious was found in the bank, barring some rats running around near the alarm system, Kumar said.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from PTI

