Rats nibble away parts of dead woman's face, ears at hospital

The family of a deceased woman, whose body was kept in the mortuary of a hospital in Punjab, got a rude shock after finding parts of her face and ears being allegedly nibbled away by rats. According to the Indian Express, the woman, identified as Jasjot Kaur (52), wife of a retired Army Colonel based in Panchkula, was admitted to Indus Hospital in Derabassi where she passed away on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The report stated that the family of the deceased was protesting outside the hospital alleging negligence on part of the staff. The local tehsildar and the police intervened and assured probe in the matter.

The woman’s daughter, Chamanpreet Kaur, was quoted as saying that after her mother passed away, she had changed her clothes following which the body was transferred to the hospital's mortuary. The funeral was scheduled for Friday in Panchkula.

When she came to the hospital on Friday to take the body, she noticed blood stains on her mother’s face and ears. “When I asked the hospital staff about it, they did not give any satisfactory reply, following which I informed my father. We examined the body and found it had been eaten up at ears and the face,” Chamanpreet said.

A senior police officer said that a board of doctors will conduct an autopsy of the body after which the matter will be further investigated. “If the hospital staff is found guilty, suitable action shall be taken against them,” the officer said.

The police took possession of the body after which it was taken to Derabassi Civil Hospital where a post-mortem was conducted on Saturday.

The managing director of Indus Hospital Dr Surinder Singh Bedi said they will conduct an inquiry into the matter and take necessary action.

