Rattan Lal Kataria Profile: BJP's Dalit face in Haryana
Rattan Lal Kataria was elected as a Haryana MLA in 1987 and became MP for the first time in 1999
New Delhi: Rattan Lal Kataria who is now entering Parliament for the third time, is often seen as the BJP's Dalit face in Haryana. 67-year-old Ambala MP Kataria defeated former Union minister and Congress veteran Kumari Selja by a margin of 3.42 lakh votes to win from Ambala. He was the spokesperson of Haryana BJP in the early 1980s and served as the party's state unit president between 2001 and 2013.
Kataria was elected as a Haryana MLA in 1987 and became MP for the first time in 1999. He lost the subsequent elections in 2004 and 2009 to Selja but won the Ambala parliamentary seat in 2014.
Known for penning short poems, Kataria is a law graduate.
During his last stint in Parliament, he was a member of the Committee on Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. He also served on the Standing Committee on Finance.
Top stories of the day
- Mumbai Crime: Baby kidnapper pretended to be pregnant for 7 months, reveals probe
- Maharashtra cabinet reshuffle to take place on June 16
- Pastor dupes 700 people of one parish
- Mumbai: Loose iron scaffolding at GST office leaves bizman 'brain dead'
- Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier
- On 51st birthday, Raj Thackeray blesses flower bouquet while Sharmila blushes
- From Shashi Tharoor's son to Laxmi Mittal's daughter: Big, fat Indian weddings
- Mumbai rains: These 15 photos will surely put a smile on your face!
- Mumbai: Alert nurse of Nair hospital helps reunite kidnapped baby with parents
- Mumbai: Vashi school refuses admission to child of single mother
- Mumbai: Bio-toilets near Gateway of India shut after wind, waves slam it leaving debris on road
- Mumbai Rains: 100 illegal structures on nullahs razed in five days by BMC
- Mumbai Rains: Three dead in tree collapse incidents in Jogeshwari, Malad, and Govandi
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Gujarat on alert as cyclonic storm Vayu moves towards coast