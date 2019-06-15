Rattan Lal Kataria Profile: BJP's Dalit face in Haryana

national

Rattan Lal Kataria was elected as a Haryana MLA in 1987 and became MP for the first time in 1999

Rattan Lal Kataria. Pic/YouTube

New Delhi: Rattan Lal Kataria who is now entering Parliament for the third time, is often seen as the BJP's Dalit face in Haryana. 67-year-old Ambala MP Kataria defeated former Union minister and Congress veteran Kumari Selja by a margin of 3.42 lakh votes to win from Ambala. He was the spokesperson of Haryana BJP in the early 1980s and served as the party's state unit president between 2001 and 2013.

Kataria was elected as a Haryana MLA in 1987 and became MP for the first time in 1999. He lost the subsequent elections in 2004 and 2009 to Selja but won the Ambala parliamentary seat in 2014.

Known for penning short poems, Kataria is a law graduate.

During his last stint in Parliament, he was a member of the Committee on Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. He also served on the Standing Committee on Finance.

