Raveena Tandon a true Indian at heart revealed on Super Dancer Chapter 3

Sony Entertainment Television's kids dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 3 will see Raveena Tandon as the guest judge in the upcoming episode. The show has got the audiences hooked with amazing dance performances by the young contestants week on week which leads to the show constantly topping the TRP charts. Raveena not only had gala time on the sets of the show but, the contestants performance made her recall her old days as they performed renditions on some of her famous songs.

Raveena was truly amazed by all the performances put together and felt that the kind of talents the show possess doesn’t have limit. One such talent of the show was contestant Tejas, his growth and performance graph has only been increasing with each passing day. In the upcoming episode, Tejas will be seen giving such a strong performance that Raveena was scared looking at him in the eye. All the judges including Raveena admired the energy and efforts Tejas has put in his performance and felt that he dance as light as air and jumped around like a spring. When Tejas went near judges to thank them for appreciation, Raveena not only hugged Tejas but also putted a 'kala tikka' behind his ears saying, 'kiski ki nazar na lage.’ This gesture of Raveena’s proves that she is a true Indian at heart.

A source from the set said that, "Raveena Tandon and everyone on the sets were energised after watching Guru Tushar and Tejas’s power packed performance. The amount of energy they brought in was energetic and intense. Raveena acknowledged the performance by applying a ‘Kala Tikka’ behind his ear so that he never gets an evil eye. That was really sweet."

