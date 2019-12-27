Raveena Tandon after FIR: Never intended to offend anyone

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan and Bharti Singh are facing the heat for their comments on Khan's online celebrity game show, Backbenchers. Yesterday, a case was registered against them for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by Sonu Jafar, president, Christian Front, from Ajnala in Amritsar district.

He alleged Christian sentiments were hurt when the trio trivialised the word Hallelujah (word of praise to God) while trying to pronounce it.

Senior superintendent of police, Vikram Jeet Duggal, confirmed that a case under Section 295-A of the Indian Penal Code had been registered at Ajnala police station. Yesterday, Tandon tweeted, "Please do watch. I haven't said a word that can be interpreted as an insult to any religion.

Please do watch this link. I haven't said a word that can be interpreted as an insult to any religion. The three of us (Farah Khan, Bharti Singh and I) never intended to offend anyone, but in case we did, my most sincere apologies to those who were hurt. https://t.co/tT2IONqdKI — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) December 26, 2019

The three of us [Farah Khan, Bharti Singh and I] never intended to offend anyone, but in case we did, my most sincere apologies to those who were hurt (sic)," she continued.

