Raveena Tandon and Renuka Shahane join forces with CINTAA

bollywood

Raveena Tandon, Renuka Shahane and director Amole Gupte will be part of the committee that will work in close association with lawyers who specialise in PoSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment)

Renuka Shahane and Raveena Tandon

Following the deluge of sexual harassment complaints that are tumbling out in Bollywood, members of Cine And TV Artistes' Association [CINTAA] have formed an internal committee that will address grievances. Raveena Tandon, Renuka Shahane and director Amole Gupte will be part of the committee that will work in close association with lawyers who specialise in PoSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment). "We will offer counselling sessions to survivors, whose identities will be kept under wraps.

We will also have open-mic sessions where artistes can share their harassment stories," said Sushant Singh, general secretary of CINTAA. Tandon said, "We are receiving several suggestions that will help in creating a safer workplace for women." Vikram Gokhale, president, CINTAA, added, "We can only revoke their membership. The fraternity can decide whether they want to ban proven offenders from the industry."

Also read: Indian Idol makers won't yet sack Anu Malik over sexual harassment allegations

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates