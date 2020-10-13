Raveena Tandon: Becoming pro at taking COVID-19 tests

Actress Raveena Tandon underwent a Covid-19 swab test here before returning to the set of her debut web show, as a precautionary measure. She had taken the test in Mumbai, too, before leaving for the Himachal Pradesh hill town, and jokes saying she is becoming an expert at taking Covid tests.

"In beautiful Dalhousie ! Now becoming a pro at taking covid tests! No gagging or tickled sneezing anymore! And all good to go! Getting back to work on location after 8 months . Last shot in Feb for #kgfchapter2 . Excited and raring to go! Send me some love and blessings people," Raveena wrote on Instagram.

Along with it, she posted a clip of herself getting tested. Have a look at the post right here:

Raveena hasn't revealed details about the project yet. She will next be seen in the film, "KGF 2", starring Kannada superstar Yash. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and is a follow-up of the 2018 Kannada blockbuster "KGF: Chapter 1".

