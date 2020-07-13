Raveena Tandon gets nostalgic, shares some memories with her son on his 13th birthday

Social media has given all the Bollywood celebrities a great opportunity to share their feelings with their fans, and also some of their unseen and throwback moments. Raveena Tandon just shared over 10 pictures of herself and also her son Ranbirvardhan Thadani on his 13th birthday on July 12.

The first picture was straight from his cot where he's a newborn. And the remaining pictures showed us his moments from his earlier birthdays and the wonderful time he has spent with his mother. Taking to Instagram, Tandon wrote- "#13 years old!#mysonsateenager And time just slips by from underneath you...a babe in the arms ,to a strapping young lad,striding shoulder to shoulder besides you. #happybirthday #ranbirvardhan . Thank you all for the good wishes and blessings." (sic)

Have a look at the post right here.

Seeing the post, Sussanne Khan commented- "Happy happiest birthday Ranbirvardhan god bless." (sic) Neelam Kothari Soni wrote- "Birthday hugs to Ranbirvardhan," (sic) followed by three hugging emojis and a heart.

But that's not all, Tandon's latest post is with her daughter Rasha and they both can be seen wearing a mask and clicking a selfie. Have a look:

Tandon has been a part of the Hindi film industry for the last three decades. Right from Patthar Ke Phool in 1991, she did some very successful films like Mohra, Dilwale, Andaz Apna Apna, Dulhe Raja, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Ziddi. She's now gearing up for KGF: Chapter 2!

