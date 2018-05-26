Search

Raveena Tandon goes all out to protect a candle's flame during an event

May 26, 2018, 12:53 IST | The Hitlist Team

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon goes all out to protect the candle's flame at the opening of a photography exhibition

Other Celebs...

Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fatima Sana Shaikh looks unrecognisable as she steps out of a suburban salon. The actor never ceases to amaze us with her different looks. This time, it is with her cool pair of glasses

Milind Deora

Guitarist Milind Deora knows the politics of music

Omari Banks

Windies cricketer-turned-reggae artist Omari Banks has a fan grooving to his tune at a performance in the city

Deepti Nava

Something seems to have caught the attention of Deepti Naval at an art show. Remember she's a painter herself

