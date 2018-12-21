Raveena Tandon heads to the digital platform with a seven-episode web series

television

Raveena Tandon plays unemployed mother in digital show that is set against the recession

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon is set to hop aboard the digital bandwagon with a drama set in the early 2000s. Tandon, we learn, will play the part of an unemployed single mother who must find a way to make a living during the recession.

A source close to the production tells mid-day, "The story is set during the recession period which affected Indians a decade ago. Raveena, a mother of two kids, moves from Mumbai to Delhi, where she finally lands a job that sees her associate with a political leader. Over a period of time, she learns of the various scams that the politician is involved in. The show highlights her tryst to fight the system."

The untitled seven-episode series is expected to roll in February. "Raveena is currently reading the script, and preparing for her part. The pre-production work has begun, and the first season should release by mid-2019. The makers are also planning to shoot some portion for the second season simultaneously."

mid-day reached out to Tandon, who remained unavailable for comment.

Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan to make his web series debut with Breathe 2

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates