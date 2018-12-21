Raveena Tandon heads to the digital platform with a seven-episode web series
Raveena Tandon plays unemployed mother in digital show that is set against the recession
Raveena Tandon is set to hop aboard the digital bandwagon with a drama set in the early 2000s. Tandon, we learn, will play the part of an unemployed single mother who must find a way to make a living during the recession.
A source close to the production tells mid-day, "The story is set during the recession period which affected Indians a decade ago. Raveena, a mother of two kids, moves from Mumbai to Delhi, where she finally lands a job that sees her associate with a political leader. Over a period of time, she learns of the various scams that the politician is involved in. The show highlights her tryst to fight the system."
The untitled seven-episode series is expected to roll in February. "Raveena is currently reading the script, and preparing for her part. The pre-production work has begun, and the first season should release by mid-2019. The makers are also planning to shoot some portion for the second season simultaneously."
mid-day reached out to Tandon, who remained unavailable for comment.
