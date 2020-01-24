Raveena Tandon hits back at social media user for trolling her, calling her MILF

Raveena Tandon recently called out a social media user, who tried to taunt her by calling her milf. The actress in a cryptic tweet made a snide remark on at stand-up-comedian Aditi Mittal. The banter between the two happened a few days ago when Aditi mocked Tandon for her tweet from September 2019. The original tweet had Raveena appreciating a pair of earrings she bought online, Aditi wrote, "Why was this tweet on my TL when I follow neither Tendon, Bagga, Earrings? [sic]"

Why was this tweet on my TL when I follow neither Tendon, Bagga, Earrings? https://t.co/8af0wC4ZGW — aditi mittal (@awryaditi) January 22, 2020

She further commented, "But. Those. Earrings. Are. SO. WEARABLE for Tandun's ears"

But. Those. Earrings. Are. SO. WEARABLE for Tandun's ears — aditi mittal (@awryaditi) January 22, 2020

The tweet, however, did not go down well with Raveena, who broke her silence and responded to Mittal. Taking to her social media handle, she wrote, "Some,who joke about fat shaming/rape, and think of themselves to be successful comedians, use stars on their TL,(whom they don't follow), just to gain a bit more. Bless her. May God give her happiness so that she overcomes her frustration, bitterness and hate#editmettal [sic]"

Some,who joke about fat shaming/rape,and think of themselves to be successful comedians,use stars on their TL,(whom they don't follow), just to gain a bit more.Bless her.May god give her happiness so that she overcomes her frustration,bitterness and hate#editmettal — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) January 22, 2020

In another tweet, she added, "Hahaha how juvenile. What all people do for their place in the sun. God give them happiness . Loads of love to you dear . Even though you don't follow,you sure are interested. I remember you'd called me "milf" . Was flattered. God bless you honey. Loadsa love and success. [sic]"

On the work front, she was last seen as the judge of the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9, which was won by Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary. The 45-year-old actress was recently featured in the recreated version of her hit song Sheher Ki Ladki.

The Dulhe Raja actress is turning producer with web offerings, with not one or two but four shows. Speaking to mid-day in an exclusive interview, she said, "The concepts of the four web series, which have been greenlit by different OTT platforms, have been penned by me. They had been written years ago, but at that point, my director friends told me that the stories were ahead of their time. All my four scripts are about women empowerment; one is a continuation of Maatr [2017]. Decades have passed, yet the issue of rape and the apathy that goes with it remain unchanged. That shakes me to the core. My stories will be a reflection of my thoughts, with a couple of them being psychological thrillers."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates