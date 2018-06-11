Raveena Tandon: I salute their big hearts at a time of crisis

Raveena Tandon has now extended support to those farmers who have started distributing milk free at government hospitals

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon was trolled recently for her comments on social media about 'arresting agitating farmers', which the actor says was taken out of context as she meant the arrest of 'the anti-social people' who are pretending to be farmers.

Putting the controversy behind her, Ravs has now extended support to those farmers who have started distributing milk free at government hospitals. She says, "I salute their big hearts at a time of crisis. I pray their demands are met. Our annadaatas should be revered instead of being neglected."

Raveena Tandon had said she was misquoted as all she wanted was the arrest of the anti-social people who are pretending to be farmers and throwing the produce. Raveena Tandon tweeted: "I work for many ngo s and orgs for socia causes have tried to do my but, even worked with unicef on fieldwork, have seen little children malnourished and die of hunger,so could not bear the thought of food/produce /milk go waste,wherewas we could feed many" [sic].

"I have been saying that all along,but it suited some people to twist my words and make an issue. Please see all my tweets since years and more.i have always stood by the farmers. Voiced my concern over debts and suicide, but cannot sadly pick up every cause", she added.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates