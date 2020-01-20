Raveena Tandon: Indians have only just started to understand bipolar disorder

Raveena Tandon, who announced last year that she is turning producer with four web series, dedicated the past few months to developing material for her studio. Now, it has been learnt that the actor-producer's first project, Seeking Jannat, delves into the subject of dissociative identity disorder.

"I have seen a lot of international films and read many books on the subject. However, it has rarely been explored here. People have only just started to understand the bipolar disorder in India, but are far from delving deep into dissociative disorders," she says, adding that the story will be narrated from the perspective of a female protagonist.

While casting for the series is underway, she asserts that she will not front any of the shows bankrolled by her studio. Reason — Tandon, who is doubling up as the writer of her offerings, is enjoying the creative process. Talking about her new role, she enthuses, "I don't get a writer's block. I am constantly thinking of new things. We have a writers' room, where we are constantly discussing different directions that we can take a show in. Seeking Jannat is a dark thriller. The [the story is backed by] scientifically and statistically proven research. The interesting part is that [the premise] is [developed] from true stories."

