Raveena Tandon is now a grandmom; brings home her grand child

One of the most popular actresses from the 90s, Raveena Tandon has now become a grandmom. Not many may be aware that she adopted two girls, Chhaya and Pooja, when she was in her 20s. Chhaya, who got married in 2016, has just become a mother, and has always been close to Raveena Tandon.

Raveena Tandon took to social media to share a few pictures of the family bringing the baby home. Raveena captioned the images: "Thanking the pantheon almighty. The baby comes home"

Raveena Tandon had also shared some pictures from Chhaya's baby shower that were all about love, affection and family. Raveena was glowing as the nani, while new mommy Chhaya looked absolutely radiant.

Raveena tied the knot with businessman Anil Thadani in 2004. The couple has two kids - daughter Rasha and son Ranbirvardhan.

On the work front, Raveena Tandon is one of the judges on the dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9, which is being produced by Salman Khan. "It's a coincidence that I worked with Salman in my debut film Patthar Ke Phool, and now I am judging Nach Baliye which is being produced by his production house. It's a superhit show. I am thankful to the audience that they have appreciated our show. I would urge them to keep loving the show so that we can entertain them," said Raveena in a chat with IANS.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates