Raveena Tandon joins Shehnaaz Gill's 'Sadda kutta kutta' viral meme

Actress Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha have joined the "Sadda kutta kutta" viral meme, which also features their two pet dogs.

Raveena posted a video on Instagram, where Raveena and daughter Rasha are seen grooving along with their pet dogs on the latest viral song "Sadda kutta kutta", made by a social media user using "Bigg Boss 13" contestant's contestant Shehnaaz's lines "Mere koi feelings nahi hai? a Tuada kutta Tommy, saada kutta kutta".

Raveena, who is seen twinning with her daughter in red outfit, captioned the quirky video: "loved this @yashrajmukhate @shehnaazgill ! You both are totally terrific! Haven't wanted to rock to a dhol beat as much as when I saw this play out!"

The social media user, who goes by the name Yashraj Mukhate, dropped a comment after seeing the actress dancing on his viral number.

He wrote: aceAnd the day is madeee." This is not the first time Mukhate has given a quirky spin to a dialogue or a line.

He gained fandom after he converted the dialogue "Rasode mein kaun tha" from a television show 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiyaa' into a musical rap.

